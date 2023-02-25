Trending
Voters provide power banks for INEC BVAS machines in New Nyanya

A man casts his ballot as Nigerians vote for a second day in Lagos, Nigeria, Sunday March 29, 2015. Voting in Nigeria's elections continued in certain areas on Sunday after technical problems prevented some people from casting their ballots on Saturday and despite extremist violence in the northeast and protests in the south. (AP Photo/Kunle Ogunfuyi)

 Some voters desirous to vote in Pikkolo Guest House polling unit, New Nyanya Nasarawa State  provided power banks to power the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines.

Some of the voters, who faulted late arrival of materials and ad hoc staffers, ran to their various homes and brought their power banks for the INEC officials to use.

The voters expressed their desire to cast their votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the BVAs shutdown occurred immediately after the accreditation and voting by three people.

NAN reports that INEC official reported at the polling unit with one BVAs.

However, as at the time of filling this report, the BVAS machine had been charged and accreditation and voting continued.

