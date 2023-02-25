Voters provide power banks for INEC BVAS machines in New Nyanya

Some voters desirous to vote in Pikkolo Guest House polling unit, New Nyanya Nasarawa State provided power banks to power the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines.

Some of the voters, who faulted late arrival of materials and ad hoc staffers, ran to their various homes and brought their power banks for the INEC officials to use.

The voters expressed their desire to cast their votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the BVAs shutdown occurred immediately after the accreditation and voting by three people.

NAN reports that INEC official reported at the polling unit with one BVAs.

However, as at the time of filling this report, the BVAS machine had been charged and accreditation and voting continued.