Vivid Imagination opens ultra modern showroom, speaks on 33 years of clothing the glitterati

A brother and his two sisters, that is talking about Godwin, Bimbo and Dupe, embarked on a business journey 33 years ago. The trio, hitherto, were into the importation of furniture and other household items until a government policy, which they considered unfavourable, forced them to refocus and redirect their business.

The result of that wise decision is Vivid Imagination, which is today one of Nigeria’s biggest and leading fashion brands.

Situated for decades at Falemi House, along the ever busy Ikorodu Road in Obanikoro, Lagos, the company, on December 10, 2023, opened its newly completed multi-purpose and multi million Naira headquarters in Ilupeju, Lagos. Situated in the serene neighbourhood of Johnson Street, the new Vivid Imagination facility is such a beauty to behold.

Occupying an entire premises, there’s an irresistible showroom to welcome you on arrival. Then, a reception, a waiting/attendance room, a finishing room, admin office, another showroom upstairs, a workshop, etc, all expertly designed and decorated. The ambience of the facility is warm, welcoming and truly reflects the “style and elegance personified” motto of the company.

Godwin Mekwuye, the Managing Director, took us on a roller coaster of how it all began as well as how its operations has been running for 33 solid years. A very humble man, his humility was somehow altered years ago by the duo of King of Fuji music, Wasiu Ayinde, and Afro juju music creator, Sir Shina Peters, who dedicated the flip sides of their albums to him and his brand.

“Whatever we are today has been through the grace of God and also thanks to God,” Mekwuye started. “Sincerely, I think that God just loves me and has chosen to show me mercy. Other than our resilience and tenacity, I don’t think that we have done anything extraordinary except to enjoy God’s grace and mercy as a business.”

Shedding more light on God’s special kindness to him and the business, he recalled a fire incident that consumed goods and machines worth millions of Naira and how he recovered from it. The horrible incident occurred on February 9, 2018.

Mekwuye added: That I could get over it, considering the enormity of the loss, is still a miracle and thanks to God. Over nine trailers were used for the evacuation of debris from our premises. That would tell you the enormity of our loss.”

The saddest part was that because of a minor disagreement with his insurance company only months before the incident, no compensation whatsoever was paid.

Apart from God, his staying power has been tenacity, focus and his passion for fashion. “I must confess that I’ve tried other things like contracts, oil and gas, but they didn’t work. This is all I know how to do and this is what I’ve chosen to stick to,” said the 64-year-old proud Catholic who makes clothes for some of the people that matter, including Presidents and Governors.

On what stands the brand out, Mekwuye attributed it to the simplicity and subtlety of Vivid Imagination outfits.

The next level, for Vivid Imagination, he told us, is in the hands of God even as he recalled adding footwear, accessories and fabrics at some point to his line of business and because his clientele were making requests for these other items.

In conclusion, and as we made for the exit door, we remembered yet again what Sir Shina Peters said and sang about the brand: “Ladies and gentlemen, Vivid Imagination is the best choice as your designer….”

Vivid Imagination, indeed, is your best choice. They are also “second to none” like SSP rightly added. Classic, exquisite, understated, rare and matchless are some of the hallmarks of their designs. And a visit to their new showroom won’t be a bad idea.