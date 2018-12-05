Video, photos as Atiku takes campaign to North Central

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday took his campaign to the North Central.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday took his campaign to the North Central.

The campaign, held in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, comes after Monday’s ground breaking in Sokoto, Sokoto State.

Prominent among those at the campaign were the President of the Senate and Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki; Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed; and National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus.