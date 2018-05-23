Victor Moses eager to resume World Cup campaign after FA Cup triumph

Victor Moses on Wednesday said he was looking forward to joining his team mates at their pre-World Cup training camp after ending the season with his club on a brilliant note.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Moses’ club — Chelsea FC — defeated Manchester United 1-0 to win the FA Cup on May 19.

Moses, who will be making his second appearance at the FIFA World Cup, joined the prestigious list of Nigerian players to have won the FA Cup in England.

John Fashanu, Daniel Amokachi, Nwankwo Kanu, John Utaka, Celestine Babayaro, Mikel Obi and Alex Iwobi are the other Nigerians to have achieved the same feat.

Moses tweeted: “Just want to say a huge thanks to all the fans who have supported me and the team this season at @ChelseaFC.

“Glad we could end it on a high for you on Saturday! Time now to focus on the World Cup and a big few weeks ahead with Nigeria.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Moses is expected to miss Nigeria’s international friendly against DR Congo in Port Harcourt on May 28, but should be back on time ahead of the Nigeria/England friendly on June 2.