Vatican urges dialogue, consultation over nuclear threats

The Vatican on Friday urged world leaders to shun any unilateral action and seek dialogue to respond to the threat of nuclear weapons.

The appeal came at the opening of a two-day conference on nuclear disarmament, which brought together more than 10 Nobel Prize winners, UN and NATO officials to discuss perspectives for a world free of nuclear weapons.

“Growing inter-dependence means that any response to the threat of nuclear weapons should be collective and consultative based on mutual trust,” Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, said.

As tensions between the U.S and North Korea had increased in recent months, Pope Francis and the Vatican have warned that a nuclear conflict would destroy a good part of humanity.

U.S President, Donald Trump, who has said North Korea “will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen” if it threatened the U.S, is visiting South Korea as part of his present trip to Asia.

“This trust can be built only through dialogue that is truly directed at the common good and not to the protection of veiled or particular interests,” said Parolin, who ranks second only to the pope in the Vatican hierarchy.

He added: “Such dialogue as far as possible should include all.

“Avoiding conflicts and building bridges, this should be the principle aim of an efficacious, collective and consultative response.”

While Parolin did not mention North Korea or Trump, another participant at the conference, Cardinal Peter Turkson said the world was in “complex and uncertain times’’.

Turkson said: “By the way, when we planned this conference, we did not know that President Trump would be in the Far East.

“It just happens to be a happy coincidence; I guess it has to do with divine providence.”

During his stop in Beijing, Trump pressed China to do more to rein in North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

The pope will address the conference later on Friday.