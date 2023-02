Winner of the Big Brother Naija Season 4 edition, Mercy Eke, her gifted actress Nancy Iheme N1 million.

The Nollywood actress made this known on her social media handle, where she appreciated Eke, also called Lambo.

Iheme said Eke, a social media and brand influencer, sent her the money on February 14, which is Valentine’s Day.

She wrote: “I have rich friends and Lambo is one of them… I love you so much.”