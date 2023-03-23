Utility Officer jailed for life for defiling colleague’s nine-year-old daughter

An Ikeja Sexual offences and Domestic Violence Court on Thursday sentenced a 51-year-old Utility Officer, Ubregbo Parmer, to life imprisonment for defiling his colleague’s nine-year-old daughter.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports Justice Abiola Soladoye held that the prosecution had sufficiently proven the charge.

Soladoye said that the overwhelming narrative of the prosecution witnesses: survivor and medical doctor, showed that the convict committed the offence.

He held: “The evidence of the respective prosecution witnesses established the ingredients of the offence against the defendant who was properly identified by the survivor.

“The survivor gave vivid and gory account of her ordeal in the hands of the defendant.

“I hereby find him guilty as charged of the one-count charge of defilement and he is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment.

“The defendant should have his name registered in the sexual offence register as maintained by Lagos State.”

The Judge further berated the survivor’s mother for being negligent in her care and allowed her child to be taken away by her male colleague, without supervision.

Soladoye said: “The need for proper and good parentage cannot be undermined at this age and time where defilement and rape is the order of the day.

“Parents should be alive to their responsibilities.”

NAN reports that the state counsel, Olufunke Adegoke, presented two witnesses and two exhibits during trial while the defendant testified as the sole witness in the case.

Adegoke submitted that the survivor’s mother brought her daughter to the office and left her to attend to other things when the convict quickly removed her pant and had sexual intercourse with her.

She said the convict committed the offence on December 10, 2019 in Magodo, Lagos.

According to her, the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.