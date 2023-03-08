(UPDATED): Court grants INEC request to reconfigure BVAS for next polls

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has granted approval to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for the governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

The opposition Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate Peter Obi had sought an order from the court restraining INEC – the Ist respondent – from tampering with the information in the BVAS machines until due inspection is conducted and certified true copies (CTC) are issued..

Still, a three-member panel of the court led by Justice Joseph Ikyegh granted INEC’s request to reconfigure the BVAS machines for this week’s elections on the ground that the information on them will be uploaded into the back-end server which cannot be tampered with.

The appeal court, however, mandated INEC to allow the applicants to inspect and carry out a digital forensic examination of the electoral materials used to conduct the polls and also avail them of the certified true copy of the result of the physical inspection of the BVAS.

The Eagle online has earlier reported that the court has also granted the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s request to inspect the election materials.

Recall that INEC, early hours of last week Wednesday declared Tinubu as the winner of the Presidential election, held Saturday, February 25 across the state of Federation