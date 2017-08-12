UN resumes humanitarian activities in Borno

12. August 2017 LAGOS STATE25°C+234 809 400 0057
United-Nations.jpg
Malam Isa Gusau, the Special Adviser on Communication to Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State, announced this in a statement in Maiduguri on Saturday.
The United Nations says it will resume humanitarian activities in the north-eastern part of the country affected by insurgency.
Gusau noted that the UN humanitarian office in Maiduguri had on August 11 announced the suspension of its humanitarian operations after a misunderstanding with the military.
He said the governor had earlier contacted the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, and informed her of the development.

