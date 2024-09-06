UK Police to Nigerians: Stop threatening your husbands + Video

Nigerian wives and mothers in the United Kingdom have been advised by the Metropolitan Police to stop throwing their husbands out of their homes based on the belief that they can survive on welfare benefits.

The Metropolitan Police offered the admonition to the women during a church service at Divine Restoration International Church.

The service, at the church’s location at Hanworth House, John Ruskin Street, Camberwell, London, United Kingdom, was part of a special programme for women, most of who are Nigerians, particularly of Yoruba origin.

The Officer who spoke at the programme moved between speaking in English and Yoruba.

According to him, it has been estimated that more than 70 percent of the Yoruba women in England, Wales and Ireland are single mothers, commonly called Dalemosu in Yoruba language, who threaten the fathers of their children with the police because of welfare benefits.

The officer, who was accompanied by other officers of different origin, warmed the women to stop calling the police on the fathers of their children so that the children will not be deprived of fatherly care in their lives.

He also urged them not to fall victims of perpetrators of knife crimes.

This has become common among women of African descent in the diaspora.

The officer called on the women to allow the men to be involved in the lives of their children, adding that both parents have roles to play.

Post Views: 120