Edo 2024: Those instigating insecurity — Rights activist

Leftist Osazee Edigin is a human rights activist and member of the Edo Civil Society Organisation.

In this chat with JULIANA FRANCIS, he speaks on security measures that should be put in place for September 21 election:

What is your take concerning voters’ security in the forthcoming governorship election In Edo State?

We have had peaceful elections in Edo State, particularly during the 2023 presidential election. However, the governorship election is a different ball game due to its localised nature and the tension it brings. Insecurity during governorship elections is usually instigated by parties and candidates’ loyalists who want to ensure their party wins the election. Voters are usually at the mercy of unarmed police officers at polling units who can do nothing when a polling centre is under attack by thugs. Voter security can only be guaranteed when a particular area is relatively dominated by a particular party and not when there is strong opposition.

What should the police do to secure the state and voters on election day?

Armed police officers should be stationed outside any polling centre. The challenge has always been inadequate manpower of the police in covering the polling areas with armed personnel. Police emergency numbers should be pasted in every polling centre for voters to call immediately if there is any form of perceived threat of violence.

What should voters do to secure themselves on election day?

Voters must be alert when exercising their civic rights and ensure they stay in safe locations with others. Voters should avoid provocative statements during the voting period and stay off any activity capable of compromising the process.

Why does Nigeria keep experiencing election violence?

The juicy packages that come with public offices and enablers are the major causes of violence in our elections. This is so because it comes with the ability to outrun an opponent to gain access to the commonwealth. The political class would do anything to gain power, which comes with its benefits.

What can security stakeholders do to stop violent elections in Nigeria?

There’s practically nothing they can do. What will stop election violence is when our politics becomes a service to society rather than an avenue to amass wealth. When it becomes a venture that takes and then gives back, then fewer people will only be interested or even bother to gain power through violence.

