UCL: Man City beat Napoli, extend winning run

Manchester City defeated Napoli 2-1 to extend their winning run to 10 games.

In a clash between Europe’s two great entertainers, early goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus would prove to be enough for the Citizens.

Amadou Diawara pulled one back for the visitors from the spot in the second half, having seen Dier Mertens fail to do so in the first, but Premier League pacesetters City held out to keep their unbeaten start to the season intact.

The first came via Sterling, who blasted home from close range for his fifth goal in five games after Kyle Walker’s initial shot was blocked into his path.

Jesus, himself in form with eight in 11 this term, added a quick-fire second from the next attempt on target when picked out by a superb back-post delivery from Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne struck the underside of the bar when attempting to pick out the far left corner with his curler, while Kalidou Koulibaly was in the right place at the right time to deny Jesus on the line after the Brazilian turned and shot.

Despite their dominance, it could so easily have been game on once again before the break as Walker gave away a penalty by hauling down Raul Albiol, but Mertens – seven goals in eight league games for him this term – came out second best against Ederson.

The Partenopei were more in the contest in the second half, restricting City to just the one wayward Sane shot in the first 15 minutes following the restart.

Napoli had a glorious chance to pull one back 64 minutes in when, after one risky pass too many at the back, Fernandinho was caught out and Mertens took advantage by squaring for Marek Hamsik.

The Slovakia international had an empty net to aim for, yet John Stones recovered well and put his body between the ball and net to keep his side’s advantage intact.

Diawara did provide Napoli with a route back into the game with 17 minutes left to play, though, rolling the ball past Ederson from the spot for his first senior goal after Fernandinho brought down Faouzi Ghoulam in the box.

Jesus had a goal correctly ruled out for offside soon after and De Bruyne had a shot kept out at the near post by former Liverpool keeper Pepe Reina.