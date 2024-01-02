U.S. don to deliver UNILAG’s 54th convocation lecture

The University of Lagos said Toyin Falola, a Professor of History, University of Texas at Austin, U.S. has been invited to deliver its 54th Convocation lecture, of the institution.

This was contained in a newsletter made available to newsmen by the Communications Unit of the institution, on Tuesday, in Lagos.

According to the newsletter, the lecture, with the title: Decolonising African Higher Education for Transformational Development, is part of activities lined up for the convocation proper, starting from January 16, to January 19. The lecture is slated for January 15.

It stated that Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi, a one time Pro Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife would Chair the lecture.

The lecture, according to the newsletter, will be preceded by an exhibition and commissioning of projects.

It indicates that, on January 10, there would be a pre convocation news conference by the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola.

It stated: “On Friday, January 12, a special Jumat Service would be held at the university’s Central Mosque, to be followed by a convocation rehearsal.

“On Tuesday January 16, day-one of the convocation, is the congregation for the award of first degrees, diplomas, certificates and prizes to deserving graduating students of the faculties of Education and Social Sciences (morning session) and faculties Arts, Environmental Sciences and Science for the afternoon session.

“On Wednesday, January 17, there will be a congregation for the award of First Degrees, Diplomas, Certificates and Prizes to deserving graduating students of the Faculties of Engineering, Law and Management Sciences, for the morning session, to be followed by the Faculties of Basic Medical Sciences,Clinical Sciences, Dental Sciences, Pharmacy, as well as the Distance Learning Institute (DLI) later in the day*.

It stated that on Thursday, January 18, was set aside for the congregation for the award of EMBA and EMNIF of the University of Lagos Business School (ULBS).

It added that the ceremony will also witness the award of Postgraduate diplomas, (PGD) Masters, Ph.D. degrees and the award of Best Ph.D. of the School of Postgraduate Studies (SPGS) as well as the conferment of honorary doctorate degrees.

According to the newsletter, graduating students are expected to collect their certificates after the convocation ceremonies.

“Any certificate not collected the year immediately after convocation shall attract a demurrage charge of N10, 000

“There shall also be an additional charge of N5,000, for every year that the certificate remains uncollected,” it said.