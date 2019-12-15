Tyson Fury has ruled out an all-UK heavyweight fight with Anthony Joshua in 2020 due to his commitments in America.

The Gypsy King is preparing for a February rematch with Deontay Wilder and does not currently have his eyes set on Anthony Joshua – who reclaimed his WBA, WBO and IBF titles with victory over Andy Ruiz Jr last week.

Fury, 31, said he has more fights to have as part of his current television deal before he can focus on a bout with AJ, speaking with Behind The Gloves.

“Whatever, I’ve got three fights left on my ESPN contract in America; Wilder – Wilder – and whoever else, another American,” said Fury.

“So yeah, I’ll be pretty busy up until the end of this year and we’ll see what happens from there.

“I can only focus on one fight at a time.”

However, Joshua has said that either a fight with Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury must happen in 2020 as fans have waited long enough to see the best in the division go head-to-head.

Fury did speak out on his fellow countryman becoming a two-time heavyweight champion, saying: “Fair play to AJ, he out boxed a fella who knocked him out before. It takes a lot of guts and boxing ability.

“I thought he looked fantastic. I’ve heard the criticism. I’d rather win and stink the place out than lose in a very entertaining fight.

“Let’s face it, no-one’s really interested in Ruiz and Joshua. They’re just two other heavyweights on a collision course.

“The real fight is me and Wilder. This is the biggest heavyweight fight of my lifetime – won’t be a bigger one any time soon.”