Two siblings set ablaze by step-father die, police to parade man

Two of the five siblings set ablaze by their step-father, Joseph Ojo, in Ondo State have died.

This was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami, on Tuesday.

According to available reports on Tuesday, the death of the two siblings at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, where they were receiving treatment, brings to three the number of those who had died from the incident.

Reports had it that one of them died on the spot after Ojo, on Saturday night, poured petrol in the room where they were sleeping and set it ablaze at Fagun area of Ondo town.

Odunlami said: “It is sad that two children have also died because of the severe burns.

“The man has been apprehended for a case of alleged arson and murder.”

She said Ojo would be paraded before newsmen on Wednesday afternoon (today).





