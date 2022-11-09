DSS investigates personnel over alleged misconduct at MMIA

The Department of State Services said it has commenced investigations into an alleged misconduct by its personnel at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.



Dr. Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations Officer of the DSS, said this in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the investigation followed allegation of unprofessional conduct brought against its personnel by one Pelumi Olajengbesi at MMIA.



Afunanya said Olajengbesi and indeed any member of the public with an evidence in the allegation had been invited to forward such evidence to the service for appropriate actions.





