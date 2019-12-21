Latest reports indicate that the two Nigerian students detained in Bosnia Border Camp have been released and are airborne back home to Nigeria.

This was disclosed on Saturday by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission in a statement signed by Gabriel Odu of its Media, Public Relations and Protocol Department.

The commission commended the quick intervention of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geofrey Onyeama; Nigerian Ambassador to Hungary, Ambassador Eniola Ajayi; staff of the mission; and the unrelenting efforts of the Chairman/CEO, NIDCO, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

The statement said: “The Commission earnestly wait for their safe return.”

It could be recalled that the two Nigerians were arrested while taking a walk around the capital on November 18 as they couldn’t produce relevant documents to the Police.

The Police Officers reportedly transferred them to Bosnia-Herzegovina border, where Croatian authorities had gathered a group of irregular Migrants making efforts to cross into the Country.