Two arraigned over alleged theft of N1.61m phones, others

Two men, Kayode Bashorun, 38, and Stephen Okechukwu, 32, on Wednesday, appeared before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State, charged with stealing phones and other items worth N1.61 million.

The defendants are a driver and trader respectively, whose addresses were not given.

They are facing three counts of conspiracy, stealing and receiving stolen property.

The Police prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the first defendant, Bashorun and one other at large committed the offences on September 6, 2023, around 3:30 pm, at No. 10, Ojuromi Street in Okitipupa.

Orogbemi alleged that the defendants entered the phone shop of one Ganiyu Adesina, stole one Tecno Canon 19 Pro valued N150,000, two Itel android phones valued N170,000, one small Itel phone valued 8,000 and one Redmi android phone valued N130,000.

He added that the defendants also stole one Huawei android phone valued N110,000, one Iphone X phone valued N160,000, fish valued N50,000 and cash of N835,000, totalling N1.61 million, property of Adesina.

The prosecutor also alleged that the second defendant, Okechukwu on the same date at Temidayo Street in Okitipupa, also received one Iphone X valued N160,000 from the first defendant knowing same to be a stolen property.

He said the offences are contrary to and punishable under Sections 516, 390 (9), and 509, Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them.

The Chief Magistrate, Cletus Ojuola granted the first defendant N200,000 bail and two sureties in like sum while Okechukwu was admitted to bail in the sum of N100,000 and a surety in like sum.

He added that the sureties, who must be residents within the court jurisdiction must all show and present evidence of two years tax payment to the state government.

Ojuola adjourned the case until May 17, for further hearing.