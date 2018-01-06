Turkish club want Ahmed Musa 

Turkish Super Lig side, Bursaspor, has confirmed their interest in Leicester City’s Ahmed Musa for a possible loan deal.

The Nigeria international has found first-team action difficult to come by featuring just once for the Foxes this season in a League Cup tie against Sheffield United.

The forward was linked to English championship side, Hull City, in the summer but was unwilling to drop to the second division.

Bursaspor’s representative Hasan Parlakay confirmed their interest while speaking with reporters on Friday.

“Ahmed Musa is a very influential player who will be able to add value and class to us,” Parlakay said.

“If we are realistic, we cannot buy him.

“But he wants to play with Nigeria in the World Cup. For this you have to keep playing and keep form in the league. We have players in our team from the same national team, [Mikel] Agu and [William] Troost-Ekong.

“Wearing the Bursaspor shirt on loan until the end of the year is an attractive offer. We hope to give good news in the coming days.”