Tourism: Sri Lanka confirms number of tourists’ entry in 2022

Authorities in Sri Lanka has announced that over 42,000 tourists entered the country in October and a total of 568,000 tourist for 2022.

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority said that the South Asian country, which depended on tourism as one of its top foreign exchange earners, hoped to attract at least, one million tourists by the end of the year.

Tourism Minister Harin Fernando said if the number was achieved, the Sri Lankan government hoped to gain revenue of 1.8 billion dollars from the tourism sector.

Fernando said the country had initiated a programme in attracting football fans that plan to travel to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup by promoting Colombo as a transit point.





