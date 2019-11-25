The 2019 Nigeria Basketball Federation organised Total Division Two Men’s League final will hold between November 25 and 30, 2019 at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.

Coal City (Enugu), Discover (Delta), Lyinda Ikpeazu (Anambra) and Ogun Rockets all qualified from the Atlantic Conference which took place in Ibadan.

Nile University, ABU Foundation, Adamawa Lions and Kanem Warriors booked a passage to the National finals after emerging as the top four teams from the Savannah Conference phase held in Abuja.

According to the memo sent to the clubs by the NBBF Secretary General, all teams were expected to arrive on November 24 for the mandatory Technical Meeting before the commencement of hostilities on Monday.

The top four teams will gain promotion to the Division One league with effect from the 2020 league season.

NBBF’s Competition’s Committee Chairman, Prof. Musa Yakasai, assured that all modalities have been put in place for a hitch free competition following the successful conclusion of the Zenith Women Basketball League and the President’s Cup.

Yakasai said: “We are delighted with the modest achievements we have been able to record as well as the stability on the domestic front.

“The Total National Division Two for men will not be an exception as we are focused on organising another successful national final which everybody will be proud of.”