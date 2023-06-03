Tinubu’s biopic film set to premiere in Lagos

A biopic of President Bola Tinubu, titled “Last Man Standing”, is set to premiere in Lagos.

The Managing Director of Ultimate Communications, Seun Oloketuyi announced this in a statement issued Saturday in Lagos explaining that the film follows the life of Tinubu during his time as Governor of Lagos State.

Following the successful premiere in Abuja, the movie will premiere in Lagos June 12, with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as host, with a selected number of businessmen and politicians who will watch with him at a soon-to-be announced venue.

The movie stars Lateef Adedimeji, who plays the role of Asiwaju, and other actors including: Gbenga Adeyinka, Jide Kosoko, Madam Kofo, Shushu Abubakar, Segun Arinze, Sam Olatunji and many others.

At the May 26 premiere of the movie in Abuja, Senator Barau Jibrin, Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, said Nigerians should be grateful to the producers for their efforts to document history for the youth.

Jibrin said doing this would motivate and inspire a lot of politicians and young people.