Tinubu will deliver, surpass expectations — Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon, has said that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will surpass all expectations when he is sworn in as Nigeria’s president.

Solomon, popularly known as GOS, said a Tinubu presidency will usher Nigeria into an era of prosperity.

The former representative Lagos West Senatorial District between 2007 and 2011, said: “Asiwaju parades a track record of excellence in developmental initiatives.

“He literally transformed Lagos to one of Africa’s biggest commercial hubs in the last 20 years, and has the capacity and wherewithal to replicate same on a larger scale across the length and breadth of the country when he takes the reins of government.”

Solomon also allayed fears that Tinubu will not ostracise any section of the country on the basis of their political affiliations and preferences.

He said: “I have known and worked with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for decades, and I can say with some degree of certainty that he not only has the progress and development of this country at heart, but he is also one man who has the capacity to deliver good governance to our people.

“I have no doubts whatsoever that Tinubu will bring something uniquely different to the table as he adopts a new approach to nation-building with everyone, of whatever leanings, of whatever religion or tribe, will be given a true sense of belonging.

“He is detribalised, a visioner, and a problem solver.

“I will be surprised if he doesn’t replicate or even surpass what he has done in Lagos on a larger scale across the country in the last 20 years or more.

“And for those who think he will be discriminatory in his administrative style, whereby some sections of the country would be excluded from the mainstream of governance, I’ll advise them not to entertain any fears because the Tinubu I know is neither petty nor a bigot who is swayed by the sentiments of tribe and religion.

“That is why I would like all of us to pray for him to succeed because his success is indirectly our collective success as a country.”