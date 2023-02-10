Tinubu to Sultan: Why you can’t but endorse me + Video

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has told the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, why he can’t but endorse him for the February 25, 2023 elections.

The former two-term Lagos State Governor made this known before the party’s campaign in Sokoto on Thursday.

Tinubu spoke when he and President Muhammadu Buhari among other chieftains of the APC paid a courtesy call on the Sultan.

Tinubu, who spoke before President Buhari at the Sultan’s Palace, said: “I have come to be presented to you as candidate.

“The President and Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari, is here in person to do that.

“I want to win the election.

“Is there a way you will decline the request of the President?”

Echoing the same line, President Buhari said: “My wish is for your support and blessings; we want to win.”