Tinubu/Shettima 2023: Mammoth crowd as Gov. Bello leads campaigns to country home

Governor Yahaya Bello has led the campaign train of the Kogi State All Progressives Congress Presidential, National and State Assemblies to his country home in Agasa-Uruvochinomi, Okene Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the campaign on Tuesday, Bello assured of their continued effort to galvanise votes for all the party’s candidates at various levels at polls.

The governor assured the voters of more people-oriented projects if the APC was voted back into office.

Governor Bello, while presenting the party flag to candidates, thanked the multitude of supporters for their loyalty.

He asserted that the achievements recorded by the present administration in execution of legacy projects would be small compared to what the APC government would consolidate when reelected into office.

He stressed that the party would continue to ensure truth and justice in all its activities, saying it will mobilise party supporters and bring on board as many as they could bring into the party.

According to him, when the party comes back into power, the people of Kogi State will have a lot to benefit as projects will be attracted to the state in the overall benefit of the people.

Bello canvassed support for the Senatorial, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly candidates.

He promised that the people would not regret doing so, and urged them to give their total support to all APC candidates as they did in 2019 to ensure continuation in its programmes.

Earlier, the Director General, Kogi State 2023 Presidential, Senatorial and State Assembly Campaign Council and Chief of State to the Governor, Abdulkareem Asuku, thanked the supporters, and assured them that the party had presented credible and popular candidates.

He said the victory of the APC at the polls is guaranteed.

Asuku added that this is the time to ensure that the presidential flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, as well as other candidates are voted into office.

On his part, the Director General, Kogi Central Senatorial District Campaign Council, Abubakar Adagu, described Governor Bello as “a leader who is concerned about the well being and growth of the party”.

He acknowledged the governor’s effort at transforming the state, assuring that all APC candidates would be voted into office for more dividends of democracy.

Adagu also commended the Governor for being an exemplary leader who has produced men of proven integrity to lead, assuring of the people’s support.