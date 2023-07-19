Tinubu requests Senate’s approval on appointment of NEDC members

828 828

President, Bola Tinubu has requested the Senate to confirm his nomination – of members of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) for reappointment.

Tinubu’s letter was read on the floor at WEdnesday plenary by the Senate President, GodsWill Akpabio.

The nominees are: General Paul Tarfa as Chairman (Adamawa (North East); Hon Gambo Maikyau from North East – Taraba State, Abdullahi Abbas member, from North West – Kano ; Zaf Steven Ondova, member ( North Central – Benue state); Chief Mutiu Lawal Areh, member (South West – Lagos state).

Others are: Samuel Ifeanyi Onuigbo, Member (South East – Abia State); Frank Achinike Owo Member (South South – Rivers state) and Mohamed Goni Alkali as Managing Director (North East – Borno State).

ALSO READ:

The list also includes: Musa Yashi Executive Director of Humanitarian Affairs (North East – Bauchi ); Ahmed Abdulsalam Yahaya Executive Director of Operations, (North East – Gombe) and Dr Abubakar Garba Ileah, Executive Director of Admin and Finance, (North East – Yobe State).

The President said the request was in line with provision of section 5(1) of the NEDC Act 2023.

Tinubu in the letter stated: “I write to present for confirmation by the Distinguished members of the Senate, the appointment of the Chairman and members of Executive Management of the board of the North-East Development Commission.

“May I hope that the request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate.”