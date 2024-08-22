Tinubu reduces stay in France to swear in new CJN

President Bola Tinubu is expected to return from France to the country, earlier than it was scheduled.
Reports said he decided to cut short his trip to conduct the swearing-in of Justice JuKudirat Kekere-Ekun as the new Chief Justice of Nigeria.
The exercise is expected to hold on Friday, August 23, 2024.
The swearing-in follows outgoing CJN Olukayode Ariwoola’s retirement on August 22, 2024, after attaining the statutory age of 70.
Recall that the President travelled to France on Monday, this week.
Sources close to his aides said the President’s trip was for “brief work stay”.