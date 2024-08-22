COAS orders investigation into alleged killing of three locals, cattle in Kaduna

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has ordered investigation into the alleged killing of three locals and some cattle by Nigerian troops at the Sabon Birni community of Kaduna State.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna.

Nwachukwu said social and mainstream media reports accusing troops of the Nigeria Army of the dastardly act prompted the investigation.

He said: “The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a disturbing news report with gory pictures/video footage published in some mainstream and social media platforms.

“The reports alleged that troops of 1 Division annihilated three persons and some cattle during a recent operation at Sabon Birni in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.”

Nwachukwu expressed the Nigerian Army’s sympathies to the Sabon Birni community and families of the affected persons.

He said: “We also wish to state that the allegation will be thoroughly investigated and any personnel found culpable will be appropriately sanctioned.

Also Read:

“It is also necessary to add that the Nigerian Army, which is constitutionally mandated to protect lives and property of the citizenry, cannot tolerate doing otherwise.

“Accordingly, Lagbaja has directed a thorough investigation into the incident with a view to establishing the immediate and remote causes of the incident and unravelling those behind it.”

Nwachukwu appealed for calm and assured the public that the outcome of the investigation would also be made public.

Post Views: 0