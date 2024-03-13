Tinubu insists no ransom for kidnapped pupils return

President Bola Tinubu has further directed the immediate release of the abducted children in Kaduna State and Borno.

He insisted that the Federal Government would not succumb to the payment of ransom to kidnappers and terrorists in the country.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this known at the end of the third Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

“So, the security agencies are working round the clock. These children and people that have been abducted by criminal elements will be brought back to safety pretty soon.

“And Mr President has also directed that no ransom will be paid by government to any of these criminal elements. I think it’s important that this be put out there.”

On the support offered by foreign bodies to assist in the rescue of the kidnapped children, Idris said government was looking at such offers.

“Well, we’re aware that is not just the US that has actually offered. Other countries have also offered to support Nigeria.

“But what we can tell you is that government is still reviewing these offers and the position of government will be made known.”

On his part, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, disclosed that the distribution of grains as palliative has begun nationwide in states capital.

He said that the details of the distribution would not be revealed due to the current trend of vandalism of foodstuff across the country.

Kyari also disclosed the various achievements of government towards ensuring food security and promoting local industries.

The Minister said that the largest tomato manufacturing company was inaugurated last Friday while the Central Bank of Nigeria has handed about 2.15m fertiliser to the ministry on Wednesday.

He added that the ministry was collaborating with sister agencies towards using of irrigation facilities in the country for agricultural purposes.