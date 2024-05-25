Tinubu inaugurates N24b Ogbia Nembe Road

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has inaugurated the N24 billion Ogbia-Nembe Road in Bayelsa State jointly executed by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and the Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC.

The President was represented by the Minister of Niger Delta Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the president said that the 25.7-kilometre road demonstrated the commitment of the Federal Government to development and peace in the Niger Delta region.

He noted that the NDDC had within the week commissioned the 132KV Transmission Line and I32KV/33KV electricity sub-station at Ode-Erinje in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, which would give light to over 2,000 communities.

He charged all development partners, especially the International Oil Companies, IOCs, to emulate SPDC and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, NNPC, TotalEnergies, and Nigerian Agip Oil Company, NAOC, that collaborated with NDDC on the Ogbia-Nembe Road and bridges project.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the NDDC Governing Board, Chiedu Ebie, said that the completion of the project showed the benefits of continuity in the execution of development projects.

He observed: “This project underscores the importance of collaboration between government and private sector entities in achieving developmental milestones. We remain committed to bridging infrastructure gaps, ensuring sustained benefits, and spearheading further development projects in the Niger Delta region.”

The NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, described the multi-billion-naira project as an enduring legacy in the Niger Delta region, stating: “The project, with seven bridges, 53 culverts and 4 spurs, linking 14 communities, is a good example of what could be achieved through collaboration of development agencies.

The NDDC boss said that the Commission would love to see more collaborations with other multinational corporations such as Chevron in executing legacy projects.

Ogbuku said that NDDC was already in discussion with Chevron on forging a partnership for the construction of the Warri-Omadino-Escravos Road, in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of SPDC, Osagie Okunbor, described the Ogbia Nembe Road “as an epoch-making project that exemplifies what is possible when the private sector collaborates with credible partners. The project underscores what it means to give back to the communities.”

“This is a symbol of what we can achieve when we join forces for the benefit of our people.

He thanked the joint venture partners for supporting the project. Together we have demonstrated the transformative power of partnership.”

Also Read:

Giving the project brief, the NDDC Executive Director Projects, Sir Victor Antai, said that the project which was awarded on December 30, 2005, was executed with a revised budget of ₦24,4 billion.

He said: “The Ogbia-Nembe Road and Bridges project has significantly boosted the socio-economic development of over 14 communities in the Ogbia/Nembe areas, including Opume, Emakalakala, Akipelai, Etiama, Ogbolomabiri, Bassambiri, and others. The infrastructure has notably reduced travel time and enhanced connectivity within the region.”

The traditional ruler of Nembe Kingdom, King Edmund Daukoru, commended the NDDC, Shell and other development partners for achieving a remarkable feat that had transformed the lives of people from several communities in the area.