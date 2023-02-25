Tinubu floors Obi in Obasanjo’s polling unit

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, defeated the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, at the Abeokuta polling unit of former President Olusegun Obasanjo in the Saturday Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The former President voted at Ward 11, Unit 22, Olusomi compound, Totoro/Sokori Abeokuta-North in Ogun State.

The APC polled 56 votes, the Labour Party had nine votes, the African Democratic Congress eight, the Peoples Democratic Party seven votes, while Accord Party had one vote.

According to the Presiding Officer, 91 out of 693 accredited voters cast their ballots in the polling unit.

Ten voided votes were recorded.

Obi is ex-President Obasanjo’s favourite as he (Obasanjo) endorsed Obi’s candidacy in a New Year letter to the nation.