Tinubu congratulates Senator Yar’Adua on 60th birthday

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday congratulated Sen. Abdulaziz Yar’Adua on his 60th birthday.
In a statement by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the president commended Yar’Adua for his dedication and services to the nation.
Yar’Adua is a former military officer, now Senator representing Katsina Central Senatorial District.
The president applauded the younger brother of former President Umaru Yar’Adua for maintaining a family tradition of visionary leadership, courage and ensuring the welfare of the underprivileged.
“The president prays for good health and more years of impactful leadership for the senator in his service to the nation,” the statement added.