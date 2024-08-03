Tinubu hails Sen. Salisu on 60th birthday

President Bola Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salisu on his 60th birthday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, revealed this in a statement issued on Saturday.

Senator Salisu represents Ogun Central Senatorial District and he is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on ICT and Cyber Security and Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity.

Ngelale said in the statement: “President Tinubu commends Senator Salisu for being a stand-out voice on important matters in the National Assembly, noting his insightful contributions and dedication to the country’s legislative process.

“The President wishes Senator Salisu many more years in good health and renewed strength in his service to the nation.”

