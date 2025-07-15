Saudi King commiserates with Tinubu, Nigeria over Buhari’s death

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia has extended heartfelt condolences to President Bola Tinubu over the passing of former Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari.

‎The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, in a statement, mourned the loss of the elder statesman, expressing sympathy to President Tinubu, the Nigerian people, and Buhari’s family.

‎Crown Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud also sent a message of condolence to the Nigerian government.

‎The Crown Prince expressed sadness over Buhari’s passing and prayed for his soul’s peaceful rest in Al-Jannah Firdaus.

‎Buhari, 82, died on Sunday at a London hospital after a prolonged illness.

The Federal Government had declared Tuesday a public holiday and ordered flags to fly at half-mast nationwide in honour of the late former Nigerian president.

Buhari served as Nigeria’s civilian president from 2015 to 2023, after previously leading the country as a military head of state between 1983 and 1985.

His remains departed London on Tuesday morning for Daura, Katsina State, ahead of a state burial.

