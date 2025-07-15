Tinubu directs MDAs to improve verification of Nigerians seeking foreign visas

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, directed every federal ministry, department and agency to strengthen inter-governmental cooperation in authenticating the identities of Nigerians seeking consular services abroad.

This follows the recent changes in visa issuance policies affecting Nigerian citizens by the United States of America and the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement signed Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President assured the Nigerians, the US and Emirati governments that the relevant MDAs are actively engaging to ensure that the concerns raised are addressed through appropriate and constructive channels.

The statement is titled ‘On Recent Developments In Visa Issuance Policies By The United States And The United Arab Emirates.’

The US government last week cut most non-immigrant visas issued to Nigerians from multi-year, multiple-entry permits to single-entry visas valid for three months.

U.S. officials said the move was driven by “the current rate of visa overstays by Nigerian nationals” and the need for better access to applicant records.

The embassy stressed that reciprocity schedules are “continuously reviewed and subject to change.”

The Presidency said United States Government has officially communicated that its decision was based on two principal factors: the current rate of visa overstays by Nigerian nationals and the need for reliable access to their records.

It further explained that the visa policy adjustment is part of its global visa reciprocity process, which is routinely reviewed and subject to change, including the number of permitted entries and validity durations.

Barely 48 hours after the U.S. announcement, the United Arab Emirates halted all transit visas for Nigerians and barred solo travellers aged 18–45 from obtaining tourist visas.

Applicants aged 45 and above must now submit six-month personal bank statements showing a minimum monthly balance of $10,000.

Although Abu Dhabi did not formally notify the Nigerian government of its policy change, travel agents confirmed that visa processing is proceeding “gradually and in an orderly manner” under the new criteria, effectively tightening the flow of Nigerian visitors to Dubai and other emirates.

The statement read, “In response, President Bola Tinubu has directed all federal agencies to ensure full compliance with Nigeria’s international obligations and to strengthen inter-governmental cooperation in authenticating the identities of individuals seeking consular services abroad.”

“The President calls on all Nigerians to respect the immigration regulations of their host countries and to uphold the integrity of the permits and privileges granted to them under the laws of those jurisdictions,” it added.

It also reassured Nigerians in the diaspora that the government is acting in their interest.

“The President assured all Nigerians that his administration will continue to pursue the best possible outcomes for citizens abroad, ensuring that Nigerians can travel, work, and live with dignity and respect in any part of the world, in line with the Tinubu administration’s 4-D Foreign Policy agenda and its Diaspora plank,” it said.

The Presidency noted that relevant MDAs—including the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior and Communications—have been asked to create a single verification window that foreign consulates can tap for real-time confirmation of passports, biometrics and criminal-record searches.

It added that Nigeria remains committed to “mutual respect and collaboration” with the US and UAE, insisting that any “genuine concerns” will be resolved through diplomatic channels rather than reciprocal sanctions.

