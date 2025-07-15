Over 3.6 million videos removed in Nigeria as TikTok reinforces commitment to safety

In a demonstration of its ongoing commitment to user safety, TikTok removed more than 3.6 million videos from the platform in Nigeria between January and March 2025, a 50% increase in removals over the previous quarter, for violating its Community Guidelines.

These figures were revealed in TikTok’s Q1 2025 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, underscoring the platform’s priority of creating a safe, respectful and trustworthy digital environment.

With a proactive detection rate of 98.4%, which is content removed before it was reported to TikTok and 92.1% of videos removed within 24 hours, the report reflects TikTok’s continued investment in innovation, advanced technology, and expert moderation teams to improve enforcement systems that detect and remove harmful content before it reaches audiences.

With millions of positive, educational and entertaining videos uploaded on TikTok every day, TikTok is continually strengthening its ability to identify and remove content that goes against its Community Guidelines.

The latest removals report represents a small fraction of the total number of videos posted by the Nigerian community quarterly; highlighting that the platform has more positive and empowering content.

Also Read:

In March 2025, TikTok also removed 129 accounts in West Africa tied to covert operations.

TikTok LIVE

While TikTok LIVE enables creators and viewers to connect, create and build communities together, in real-time, the platform has intensified its LIVE Monetization Guidelines, making it clearer how some content is not eligible for monetization.

LIVE content enforcement also remained a top priority. In the first quarter of 2025, TikTok banned 42 196 LIVE rooms and interrupted 48 156 streams in Nigeria that were found to violate the platform’s community guidelines.

A global system for localised protection

Globally, more than 211 million videos were removed in Q1 2025, up from 153 million in the previous quarter, with over 184 million removed through automation. The platform’s global proactive detection rate reached 99%, demonstrating continued improvements in identifying and removing harmful content quickly and effectively.

Despite these high-volume interventions, harmful content still represents a very small portion of what users post. Globally, less than 1% of content uploaded to TikTok is found to violate its community guidelines, a testament to its continued prioritisation of proactive safeguards.

Bringing resources to Nigeria’s community, together

In June, TikTok Africa hosted its “My Kind of TikTok Digital Well-being Summit” bringing together experts, NGOs, creators, media and industry leaders from across Sub-Saharan Africa, including Nigeria, to collectively explore, tackle, and improve the state of digital wellbeing both on and beyond the platform.

Part of a suite of announcements made at the Summit and building on a successful pilot in Europe, TikTok is expanding in-app helpline resources to Nigeria, in partnership with Cece Yara, a child-centered non-profit organisation prioritising youth safety and support. This means that in the coming weeks, young users in Nigeria will have access to local helplines in-app that provide expert support when reporting content related to suicide, self-harm, hate, and harassment.

Collaborating with experts, TikTok has also announced Nigeria’s Dr Olawale Ogunlana (Doctor Wales) as a TikTok Digital Well-being ambassador, part of a diverse group of verified healthcare professionals from the WHO Fides Network.

Alongside these efforts and commitment to safety, TikTok encourages community participation through user reporting and education. As part of its ongoing #SaferTogether campaign, the platform advocates for a more collaborative approach to creating a respectful online environment.

The Q1 2025 report reflects TikTok’s deepening efforts to safeguard its Nigerian user base, strengthen enforcement

Post Views: 21