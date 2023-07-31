Tinubu appoints Osinbajo’s ex-aide as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity

828 828

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Ajuri Ngelale as Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Ngelale, who was Senior Special Assistant for Public Affairs in the Presidency in the immediate past government, worked in the office of ex-Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Willie Bassey, Director, Information in the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, who announced the appointment said it takes effect from 31st July, 2023 and would terminate at the end of this administration unless otherwise decided by the President.

“The President urges him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the new assignment,” the statement said.

Ngelale was the Assistant Principal Spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) for the 2023 elections.

He was a staff member of DAAR Communication, owners of AIT and Ray Power, and equally worked at Channels Television.