Tinubu maintains commitment to greatest good, reveals over 1tr fuel subsidy saved in two months  

828 828

President Bola Tinubu has pledged his administration’s commitment to promote the greatest good for Nigerians “shall never falter”, revealing that the country had saved over a trillion naira barely over two months post fuel subsidy removal.

The President in his special broadcast titled: “AFTER DARKNESS COMES THE GLORIOUS DAWN” Monday admited that “this period may be hard on us and there is no doubt about it that it is tough on us. But I urge you all to look beyond the present temporary pains and aim at the larger picture. All of our good and helpful plans are in the works. More importantly, I know that they will work”.

He revealed: “In a little over two months, we have saved over a trillion Naira that would have been squandered on the unproductive fuel subsidy which only benefitted smugglers and fraudsters. That money will now be used more directly and more beneficially for you and your families.

READ ALSO:

· I understand your hardship, I wish there were other ways – Tinubu

· Nigeria loses trillions of naira to fuel subsidy yearly – Tinubu

· HoSF indicts IPPIS desk officers for allegedly perpetrating fraud in MDAs

Again, Tinubu expressed regret that there was an unavoidable lag between subsidy removal and the plans coming fully online, still, assured that his adminsitration is “swiftly closing the time gap”.

“I plead with you to please have faith in our ability to deliver and in our concern for your well-being.

“We will get out of this turbulence. And, due to the measures we have taken, Nigeria will be better equipped and able to take advantage of the future that awaits her” Tinubu maintained.

The President insisted that his administrtaion would fulfil its promise to make education more affordable to all and provide loans to higher education students who may need them, restating that “No Nigerian student will have to abandon his or her education because of lack of money”