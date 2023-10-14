Tinubu appoints new Board, Management for FERMA

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new Governing Board and Management team for the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency.

The appointment is for a renewable term of four years in accordance with Section 2(3) of the FERMA Amendment Act, 2007.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known on Friday in a statement.

According to the statement, the new Chairman of the FERMA Board is Engr. Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam, while the Managing Director is Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi.

Others on the Board and Management Team include the representatives of the National Association of Road Transport Owners, Yusuf Lawal Othman; Federal Ministry of Works, Engr. Ibi Terna Manasseh; and Federal Road Safety Corps, Assistant Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed.

Others are Member (Finance) — Babatunde Daramola-Oniru; Member (South South) — Hon. Preye Oseke; Member (South West) — Hon. Oye Ojobe; Member (South East) — Dr. Kenneth Ugbala; Member (North-Central) — Senator Timothy Adudu; Member (North East) — Engr. Abubakar Bappa; and Member (North-West) — Aminu Adamu Papa.

Ngelale added in the statement: “President Tinubu expects the new appointees to achieve integral and competent service delivery, given the central role that the institution will play in the sustainable health of growth-enabling infrastructure nationwide.”