Tinubu appoints mandate secretaries for FCTA

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mandate Secretaries for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Director of Press, Office of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, made the announcements in a statement issued on Abuja Tuesday.

Those appointed are Bitrus Garki, Secretary, Area Council Services Secretariat, Lawan Geidam, Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat and Danlami Ihayyo, Secretary, Education Secretariat.

READ ALSO:

Others are Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat, Salman Dako, Secretary, Legal Services Secretariat, Chinedum Elechi, Secretary, Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and Public Private Partnership.

Also appointed are Uboku Nyah, Secretary, Transportation Secretariat and Alhaji Muntari Abdulkadir, Secretary, Social Development Secretariat.

Ogunleye said that the swearing-in ceremony would take place on September 12, at the International Conference Center, Abuja.