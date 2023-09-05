DSS arrests officials diverting FG’s palliatives

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), on Tuesday, nabbed some officials of State Emergency Management Agency diverting palliatives meant for the citizens to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

Some of the suspects arrested at a popular market in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital where the items were being resold included officials of Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) and their accomplices.

Spokesman for the secret police, Peter Afunanya, who disclosed the development to journalists in Abuja, explained that some of the diverted items were recovered from the suspects

Afunanya called on members of the public who may have information relating to the emerging trend to report same to the relevant security agencies for necessary action, saying the culprits would be punished according to laws.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) has received reports from some state governments relating to diversion or sale of palliatives meant for their citizens.

“Consequently, the Service undertook investigations in that regard and has recovered some of the items as well as apprehended the suspects,” the DSS spokesman noted.

He noted that while their operation was ongoing in other states, the service has already intercepted a suspected criminal syndicate in Nasarawa State responsible for the diversion and sale of the palliatives meant for the vulnerable in the place.

The federal government had a few weeks ago shared thousands of bags of rice, a staple food, across 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory in order to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal, particularly on the vulnerable citizens.