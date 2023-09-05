Kwara Fire Service recovers body of 43-year-old from well

The Kwara Fire Service Tuesday recovered the remains of a 43-year-old man that drowned in a well in Ilorin.

The Head of Department, Media and Publicity of the service, Hassan Hakeem-Adekunle, disclosed this in a statement issued in Ilorin and made available to newsmen.

Hakeem-Adekunle stated that the incident occurred around 10.30am Tuesday and the brigade was invited through a distress call by one David, who live in the neighbourhood.

He explained that the deceased, identified as Abdulquadir Muritala and resident of Oko-Erin Area, Ilorin, allegedly fell into the well situated behind Global Primary and Secondary School, Bayi Community, Agbejila Area in the capital city.

“The firemen were able to recover the body from the well and later handed it over to one Mohammed Abdulwasiu, a relation of the deceased.

The statement noted that the deceased, who was working on the well, unfortunately lost control, when his legs slipped off the ground and he tumbled down into the well.

The Director, Kwara Fire Service, Falade John-Olumuyiwa, expressed sadness over the incident and urged the public to be more careful in their daily activities.

John-Olumuyiwa also advised the people to desist from sending under-aged children to fetch water from wells.