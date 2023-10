Tinubu appoints ex-Lagos Rep, others as FCSC members 

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new members of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

The appointment is subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate

In a press statement signed by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the new appointees include:

(1) Prof. Tunji Olaopa — Chairman

(2) Dr. Daudu Ibrahim Jalo — Member (Representing Adamawa, Gombe, Taraba)

(3) Ms. Gekpe Grace Isu — Member (Representing Akwa Ibom, Cross River)

(4) Dr. Chamberlain Nwele — Member (Representing Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu)

(5) Mr. Rufus N. Godwins — Member (Representing Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa)

(6) Dr. Adamu Hussein — Member (Representing Niger, FCT)

(7) Mr. Aminu Nabegu — Member (Representing Jigawa, Kano)

(8) Ms. Hindatu Abdullahi — Member (Representing Kaduna, Katsina)

(9) Mr. Shehu Aliyu — Member (Representing Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara)

(10) Ms. Odekunle Rukiyat Aduke — Member (Representing Kogi, Kwara)

(11) Mr. Jide Jimoh — Member (Representing Lagos, Ogun)

(12) Dr. Festus Oyebade — Member (Representing Osun, Oyo)

“Upon confirmation, the new FCSC leadership is expected to commence work with effect from November 30, 2023, following the expiration of tenure of the current Federal Civil Service Commission Chairman and membership on November 29, 2023.

“The President anticipates that the new FCSC leadership will competently facilitate the transformation, reorientation, and digitization of the Federal Bureaucracy to enable, and not stifle, growth and enhanced private sector participation in the development of the Nigerian economy, in full adherence to the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration” the statement reads.

As one of 14 Federal Executive Bodies into which Section 154 of the Nigerian Constitution (1999, Amended) the President is empowered to appoint FCSC Chairman and its members.