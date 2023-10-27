Consumers’ Right: Group urges NAFDAC, others, to monitor products certification

The Centre of Consumer Concerns and Awareness Initiation (CCCI) has urged regulatory authorities, such as NAFDAC, SON, and the FCCPC, to strictly monitor product manufacturers and consumer products post-certification.

A CCCI member, Fola Ademosu Jr made the call in a press release on Friday.

Ademosu who is a journalist and consumer rights champion pointed out that the campaign was launched towards promoting consumers’ safety.

The statement said: “In doing so, we are urging regulatory authorities, specifically NAFDAC, SON, and the FCCPC, to strictly monitor product manufacturers and consumer products post-certification.

“Our call is in response to a startling finding regarding the abundance of illicitly produced powdered diary milk available in Nigeria. The affected products are dangerous for consumers, have inadequate ingredient ratios, and are low in nutritional value.

“The attached opinion piece seeks to raise public awareness and motivates authorities to intervene. But we need your assistance because we can not accomplish this on our own. I would be so appreciative if you could publish the article on your prestigious platform in order to help spread the word about this cause”.