Benue set to launch own security outfit

The Benue State Government is set to launch its own security outfit.

The Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, announced the move to launch the outfit to combat insecurity in the state.

He said the state government will launch its own local security outfit that will consist of 10,000 youths before the end of May 2024 to complement the efforts of the other security agencies in tackling security challenges bedeviling the state.

Alia stated this on Tuesday during a Stakeholders Meeting of the All Progressives Congress held at Government House, Makurdi, the state capital.

The Governor, who appreciated the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the security agencies in securing the country and the state, said the launch of the state-owned security outfit will aid in securing Benue State communities and enable farmers to access their farm lands without fear.

He said his administration was already working towards procuring Hilux vans and motorcycles that will be used by the security outfit to access the nooks and crannies of the state.

On the reason for the stakeholders meeting, the Governor said it became necessary to enable him brief the members of the party on the plans the government has in place to arrest the state’s security challenge, adding that the government had written to the Commissioner of Police, intimating him of the necessity and urgency of the meeting.

He said the commissioner gave the go ahead for the meeting before it was convened, especially as the ban on political gatherings is still in force in the state.

Alia informed the stakeholders that some enemies of the state had gone to invite unknown gunmen to come into Benue State and destabilise its peace.

He, however, said the government has been able to push the invaders back to where they came from, and will continue to do so until they are all gone to enable the farmers return to farm to ensure food security for the state.

He explained that some local government areas such as Kwande, Ukum, Logo, Gwer East, Gwer West, Guma, Apa and Agatu are still affected by the attacks, but that the state government will not rest on its oars until the state becomes much safer.

Speaking on some of his achievements in office, the governor said his administration has made tremendous efforts in almost all the sectors, including the construction of rural and urban roads, assuring that he will do more to make Benue a greater state.

He said though the government has made a lot of impact in the health sector, with the recruitment of over 400 specialists and non specialists staff at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, it still intends to revamp both the primary and secondary healthcare systems across the state.

He added that the School of Nursing will also be re-opened, with the government paying half of the tuition fees for students of Benue origin who will be returning back there to study.

Alia also intimated the stakeholders of his administration’s plan to reintroduce scholarship award to students of the state, encourage skills acquisition programmes for the youths as well as to encourage the study of science related courses.

While appreciating the federal government for the award of the Overpass at Wurukum Roundabout, the governor said over 50 other road networks have also been awarded by the state government across the state and are to be completed within 12 months.

He said although some people are not happy that his administration is doing things differently from the past, he will continue to ensure the right thing is done for the overall good of the state.

He appreciated the stakeholders and the entire leadership of the party for always supporting his administration, calling on the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission to fast track the process for the conduct of the local government elections in the state.

He insisted that the party in the state remains united under the leadership of the acting Chairman, Hon. Benjamin Omakolo, and is on the right track to develop Benue.

He warned those trying to destabilise the state with divisive comments to stay clear.

He said anyone will not be allowed to destabilise the government, including those who served the state in the past.

Earlier in his welcome address, Omakolo appreciated the governor for his continued support and leadership to both the party and the state.

He insisted that there is no disunity in the party under his watch, assuring that he will continue to promote unity, fairness and collaboration with party faithful and stakeholders ahead of the local government elections in the state.

In their separate remarks, Senator Barnabas Gemade, responding on behalf of Zone A elders and stakeholders; Hon. Hinga Biem for Zone B; Hon. Nelson Alapa for Zone C; Scholastica Ben Sough for the women; Adah Nath for the youths; Hon. Philip Achua for Benue State Association of Local Governments of Nigeria; as well as Hon. Saater Tiseer for the Members of the Benue State House of Assembly, appreciated Alia for his developmental strides in the state.

They also passed a vote of confidence on him, urging him to continue to do his best for the overall interest of Benue and its people.

In his Vote of thanks, the Deputy Governor, Sam Ode, also said he is solidly behind Alia, insisting that even if there is any impeachment attempt, he will not avail himself to be used to succeed the governor.

He assured the people of Zone C that the administration of Governor Alia has a lot of good plans for them, urging them and the entire people of the state to continue to support the government for more development.