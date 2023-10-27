Akpabio elected into executive committee of Inter-Parliamentary Union 

Senate President and Leader of Nigeria’s delegation to the 147th Inter-Parliamentary Union General Assembly in Luanda, Angola, Godswill Akpabio has been elected into the Executive Committee of the global parliamentary body.

With this feat, Akpabio broke a 59 year old jinx.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) is the global organisation of national parliaments founded in 1889, and dedicated to promoting peace through parliamentary diplomacy and dialogue.

It has grown over its 135 years into a truly global organisation with 179 country members out of 193 countries in the world.

READ ALSO:

IGP orders Police hierarchy to enforce treatment of gunshot victims Act

Dangote Cement reports robust pan-African volumes in 2023

Stampede: Over 100 buffaloes drown in Namibian river

The IPU facilitates parliamentary diplomacy and empowers parliaments and parliamentarians to promote peace, democracy and sustainable development around the world.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Media/Communication) to Akpabio, Anietie Ekong said Nigerian number three citizen was overwhelmingly voted for by delegates across the world to emerge as an Executive Committee member of the Parliamentary Union with headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland for a three year mandate

The 147th IPU Assembly was held in Luanda, Angola, from 21st to 27th October 2023 and hosted by the National Assembly of Angola.

The Union in the week long Assembly deliberated upon important issues affecting nations across the world and considered actions to strengthen trust between people and governance structures, to make public institutions more effective, accountable and representative and to better equip parliaments to address the multiple interconnected geo-political, economic and environmental crises facing the world.