FRSC: Kayode Ajulo congratulates Bisi Kazeem on elevation

Public Affairs commentator, Dr Kayode Ajulo has congratulated the Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC Spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem on his elevation as Deputy Corps Marshal.

Ajulo’s greeting is contained in a statement he personally signed Friday.

The statement which was entitled: “Congratulations on Your Appointment as Deputy Corps Marshal of the FRSC!” reads in part:

“I am delighted to extend my warmest congratulations to you on your appointment as the Deputy Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). This is a momentous achievement and a testament to your exceptional skills, dedication, and unwavering commitment to ensuring road safety.

“Your appointment to such a significant position reflects the trust and confidence that the FRSC has placed in you. I have no doubt that your vast experience, expertise and leadership qualities will greatly contribute to the continued success of the FRSC in its mission to safeguard lives on the roads.

“As Deputy Corps Marshal, you will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping and implementing policies, strategies, and initiatives that promote road safety, educate the public, and prevent accidents. Your passion for creating safer roads and your tireless efforts in raising awareness about traffic regulations have already made a notable impact, and I am certain that you will continue to inspire and lead by example.

“Please accept my heartfelt congratulations once again on this well-deserved appointment. I have no doubt that under your capable leadership, the FRSC will reach new heights in its pursuit of ensuring road safety for all citizens. Your dedication and commitment serve as an inspiration to others, and I am confident that you will excel in this new role.

“May your journey as Deputy Corps Marshal be filled with rewarding experiences, valuable insights, and remarkable achievements.

“Congratulations once again, Mr. Bisi Kazeem!”

Recall that the Secretary to the Federal Government FG George Akume announced Kazeem’s elevation Friday.