Three people in court for alleged defilement

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday remanded a 46-year-old man, Ifeanyi Fred, for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old girl.

The court, however, granted bail to the other two women for allegedly procuring an abortion for the victim.

The defendants include a trader, Fred, 46, who lives at 8, Titilayo Soetan Street, Ifako, Gbagada, and the victim’s aunt, 36-year-old food vendor, Gift Odini.An auxiliary nurse, Shabi Oluwaseyifunmi, 40, who lives at Ifako, Gbagada, is among the defendants.

They are being tried for defilement and procuring abortion.

The Chief Magistrate, Bola Osunsanmi, refused to listen to the first defendant’s plea.

Osunsanmi ordered him to be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre until May 22 for Director of Public Prosecutions advice.

However, the second and third defendant, pleaded not guilty to the charge of procuring a drug for abortion to the victim.

Osunsanmi granted them to bail of N1million each with two sureties in like sum.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offences were committed between February and March 2024 at No 8, Titilayo Soetan Street, Ifako Gbagada, Lagos.

Akeem said the first defendant, who lives in the same compound with the victim, raped and got her pregnant.

The prosecutor said that the victim’s aunty, who is the second defendant, took her to the third defendant for abortion.

The prosecutor said that some drugs were given to her to terminate the one month pregnancy.

Akeem said that one of the neighbours got the information and reported the case to the human rights office.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 137 and 236 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.