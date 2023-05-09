Three more students of FGC Birnin Yauri regain freedom

Three of the seven remaining kidnapped students of Federal Government College (FGC), Birnin-Yauri, Kebbi State, have regained freedom from their captors, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Those released are Aliya Abubakar, Esther Sunday and Elizabeth Ogechi-Kwafor.

NAN recalled that on April 22, four of the remaining 11 students of the schools regained freedom from their abductors.

Alhaji Salim Ka’oje, the Chairman of the Committee on the abducted FGC, Birnin Yauri students, disclosed this to newsmen via phone conversation in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

“The three girls were released to us on Sunday evening by their abductors but they arrived in Kebbi on Monday afternoon.

“Yes, they released three of the schoolgirls to us on Sunday evening. They are already with the State Government.

“The remaining four girls out of the seven are still in the hands of the bandits,” he said.

NAN also reports that 96 students of the FGC, Birnin Yauri were initially abducted by bandits when the school was attacked on June 17, 2021, almost two years now.