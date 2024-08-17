The Patriots to Yakassai: Why we insist on new constitution

The Patriots, a group of eminent Nigerians and elder statesmen, have told one of its founding members, Mallam Tanko Yakassai, why it is insistent on the country getting a brand new constitution.

This followed the position of Yakassai after the group, led by Emeka Anyaoku, visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group had told the President that after his economic reforms, he should focus on political reforms, which should include giving the country a new constitution.

Yakassai, however, opposed this, toeing the position of former President Olusegun Obasanjo that Nigeria’s challenge was not about the constitution but its operators.

Responding to this on Friday in a statement by its General Secretary, Comrade Wale Okunniyi, The Patriots told Yakassai: “The Secretariat of the Patriots wishes to make the following clarifications as regards some concerns raised in the media by some Nigerians, including a long standing ally of the Patriots, among others as follows:

“That the statement credited to Mallam Tanko Yakassai raising concerns about the need to consult widely on the initiative to give Nigeria a new, truly federal constitution is well taken as it’s in line with the long standing policy of the Patriots.

“As the respected elder statesman is aware the submission made to the President is a product of concerted and painstaking consultations, including a National Dialogue (Colloquium) in March 2024, where participants drawn from all parts of the country resolved to push for a new constitution to mitigate the many flaws in the present military decreed Constitution which has hampered the good governance and stability of our Federation.

“We diligently reached out to key members and associates of the Patriots, when we got the short notice from the Presidency to present our request to the President. Unfortunately, it’s on record that some leaders, including our Elder Statesman Mallam Yakasai, after due process and profound consultations with the Patriots’ Secretariat could not attend the meeting after all.

“The Patriots’ Position did not include any details on the content of the proposed constitution, since we believe the people of Nigeria will decide the content and outcome of the constitution through deliberations and negotiations at the proposed National Constitutional conference of the people to be convened by the President through the National Assembly.

“While we welcome all Nigerians to offer their views freely on the Proposed Constitutional Conference by the Patriots, it is patently clear that Nigeria has a flawed, unitary and undemocratic constitution which has made proper governance and cohesion in a highly diverse nation as our own very problematic.

“Most Nigerians are aware of the country’s leadership deficit at all levels as a nation, and the lack of discipline and commitment at all levels to make sacrifice for the country. However, it’s the considered view of Stakeholders at the last National Dialogue (Colloquium ) that the problems of good and effective governance in Nigeria go far beyond the conduct of the operators of the constitution and that the failures and impunity of the operators of the constitution is aided by the fundamental flaws in Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution.

“The need for our leaders and citizens to work on our values and commitment to good governance at all levels is self evident. But a coherent, democratic and workable federal constitution that guarantees and takes into account our pluralism and peculiarities as a nation is a sine qua non to the unity, stability, security, orderly governance and rapid development of Nigeria.

“As many experts and opinion molders have pointed out, the Republican constitution of 1963 and the summation of the 2014 National Constitutional Conference offer a possible pathway to arriving at a truly federal constitution which should be negotiated by all the peoples of Nigeria and approved in a referendum as is the case in all democratic federations around the Word.

“The argument by some other commentators that there is nothing wrong with the present constitution, and that all the problems of Nigeria come from the operators is self serving and far from the truth. Our difficulties as a nation come from both the operators and from the various military imposed constitutions, including the present one, foisting unitary autocratic system of governance on the country instead of democratic federalism which Nigerians desire.

“A new democratic people’s Constitution of Nigeria will, no doubt, inspire and encourage a wave of patriotic values and commitments from our leaders and citizens at all levels to make our country work again. So, Let the debate go on without the normal blackmail and that often distracts our nation from normal, healthy national conversations.

“Let Nigerians of walks of life and tribes bring up their views and throw up new ideas to make this renewed intervention a success; as the repeated, outworn tendency by some people to throw stones at other citizens who hold differing opinions from their own is shortsighted and has never helped the cause of our country.

“Finally, it is worthy of note that after due consultations, an inclusive pan Nigerian delegation of the Patriots reflecting the diversity of Nigeria was agreed and constituted to meet with the President. Members of the historic delegation are as follows:

1. Chief Emeka Anyaoku, GCON, CFR (Leader of the Delegation)

South East

3. Senator Ben Obi

4. Chief Simon Okeke

North Central

5. Madam Pauline Tallen

6. Dr Pogu Bitrus

7. HE Labaran Maku

8. Barr Abubakar Azara

North West

9. Senator Shehu Sanni

10. Alhaji Shettima Yerima

11. Rear Admiral Ferguson Bobai

South South

12. Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN

13. Prof Mike Ozekhome, SAN

14. Lady Ann Kio Briggs

North East

15. HE Boni Haruna

16. Dr Abdujalilil Tafawa Balewa

South West

17. Chief Olusegun Osoba

18. Prof Anthony Kila

19. Veteran Olawale Okunniyi – (Secretary to the Delegation).”

